Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Spurs-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Florida.

For the game, their best player Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed probable for Saturday."

Butler missed seven games in a row but has played in three out of the last four.

The six-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with averages of 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 16 games.

He is also shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The 33-year-old is in his fourth season with the franchise and has helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

The Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season, as they are 12-14 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, at home, they have been good, with a 9-5 record in 14 games played in Miami.

The Spurs (7-18) come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

After starting out 5-2, they have gone 2-16 in their last 18 games.

They come into Saturday's game tied with the Houston Rockets for last place in the Western Conference (they beat the Rockets 118-109 in their previous game on Thursday night).

On the road, the Spurs are 3-8 in 11 games.