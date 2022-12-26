Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (ankle) listed questionable for Monday."

Butler comes into the night with averages of 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 21 games.

In addition, he is shooting 52.9% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

The six-time NBA All-Star is in his fourth season with the Heat, and he has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Last season, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference and made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals (they lost to the Boston Celtics).

However, this season the Heat are off to a slow start.

In 33 games, they are 16-17, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the matchup also with a 16-17 record, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, the Heat are 9-8 in 17 games hosted in Miami, Florida, while the Timberwolves are 7-9 in 16 games on the road.