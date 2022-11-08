Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

On Monday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Florida, and they will have their best player back in the starting lineup.

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler had missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but he will play on Monday night.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Monday."

In the eight games that he's played in, the former Marquette star is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

Without him, the Heat have gone 1-1, but they lost their last game against the Indiana Pacers (a team they should beat).

They have gotten off to a slow start to the year with a 4-6 record in their first ten games.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and came just one game away from reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Bam Adebayo has also had a solid start to the year averaging 17.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

The Heat have plenty of time to figure it out and get their season back on the right track.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games.

They played the last four games without Damian Lillard (and went 2-2 without him).

The six-time NBA All-Star will return to the starting lineup on Monday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Blazers will start Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic on Monday."