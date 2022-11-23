Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

The Miami Heat are hosting the Washington Wizards in Florida on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Jimmy Butler for the fourth straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed out for Wednesday."

The six-time NBA All-Star joined the organization in the summer of 2019, leading them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

They have also made the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

So far this season, the former Maquette star is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

However, the Heat have not been a good team.

They are 7-11 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

However, they have been solid at home with a 6-4 record in ten games hosted in Miami.

Injuries have been a significant reason for their struggles, as they have ten players on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

Last season, they were the first seed in the east.

As for the Wizards, they are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth seed in the east and are 10-7 in their first 17 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 3-3 record in six games.