Jimmy Butler's Status Against The Knicks
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, but for the game they may not have to face the Heat's best player.
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
They made the NBA Playoffs last year as the fourth seed in the east, but will likely not make the playoffs this season.
