Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler's Status Against The Knicks

Jimmy Butler's Status Against The Knicks

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, but for the game they may not have to face the Heat's best player. 

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They made the NBA Playoffs last year as the fourth seed in the east, but will likely not make the playoffs this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17514692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16113432_168388303_lowres
News

Mychal Mulder Signs With Miami Heat

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17033247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Will Play Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago