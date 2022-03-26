Jimmy Butler's Status For Nets Game

Jimmy Butler's Status For Nets-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and for the game the Heat could be without their best player.
Star guard Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Heat will need Butler as they are going up against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the east at 38-35, while the Heat are the top seed in the conference at 47-27.
