Jimmy Butler's Status For Game 2

Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report for Game 2 on Wednesday evening between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday.

For the game, they will have Jimmy Butler available, because he is not on the injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The All-Star guard missed Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks due to injury, and was on the injury report for Game 1 against the 76ers but he played.

The Heat took the first game of the series by a score of 106-92 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Butler had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win.

The Heat beat the Hawks in just five games in their first-round playoff series, and they also finished the regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been to the playoffs all three seasons that Butler has been with Miami (he signed there in the summer of 2019).

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Whoever wins this series, will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

