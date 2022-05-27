Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Status For Game 6

Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Friday evening. The Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat in the series.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts, and for the game the Heat will have their best player available.  

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report for the contest.

Butler has played in every single game in the series, but he exited Game 3 due to a knee injury, and did not play the rest of the second half.

The Celtics currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can actually close it on Friday night on their home court.  

The winner of the series will move on to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors (who just beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening). 

The Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.  

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

