Jimmy Butler's Latest Injury Status For Game 1

Jimmy Butler remains listed as questionable (as of 4:30 Eastern Time) for Game 1 of the second-round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. However, the All-Star said that he will play in the contest.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series in Florida on Monday evening.

For the game, Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to a knee injury (as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

However, the six-time NBA All-Star said on Saturday that he will play in the game.

The Heat played the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs, and they won the series in just five games.

They lost one game in the series (Game 3 on the road) and it was just by one-point.

Several of their wins were also blowouts, so they had total control of the series.

Butler did not play in the closeout game due to the knee injury, and they have also been playing without star point guard Kyle Lowry since the middle of Game 3.

They have definitely had a crowded injury report over the last week.

During the regular season, they were the best team in the Eastern Conference, so they have home-court advantage for every series except for the NBA Finals.

Butler joined the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have made the playoffs in all three seasons; including making the NBA Finals in 2020.

