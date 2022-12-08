Jimmy Butler's Status For Clippers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.

On Thursday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Florida.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (conditioning) questionable for Thursday."

The six-time NBA All-Star missed seven games in a row before returning on Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

He put up 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 12/21 shooting from the field.

Following the 120-116 win over the Celtics, he played on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies but missed their most recent game on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

On the season, Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest (on 49.5% shooting from the field) in 15 games.

The Heat come into the night with an 11-14 record in their first 25 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Heat have been good, with an 8-5 record in 13 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

As for the Clippers, they enter the night with a 14-12 record in 26 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-6 in the 13 games they have played on the road.

In their last game, the Clippers lost 116-111 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in Florida.