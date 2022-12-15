Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Rockets Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

On Thursday night, the Miami Heat will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets.

For the game, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed probable Thursday."

Butler did not play in Wednesday’s 110-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

He is currently averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 18 games.

In addition, the former Marquette star is shooting 52.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

The Heat come into the night with a 14-15 record in their first 29 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Heat have struggled, going 5-9 in 14 games outside of Miami, Florida.

Last season, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference, so the slow start to 2022-23 has been disappointing.

As for the Rockets, they enter the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks and Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

They are 9-18 in 27 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Rockets have gone 6-5 in 11 games.