Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Game 4

Jimmy Butler will warm up with the intent to play in Game 4 of the Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are back in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, and before the game the Heat sent out some very good news.

Butler had played the first half of Game 3, but then exited for the second half due to a knee injury and had been listed as questionable for Game 4.

The Heat have now sent out a tweet saying that Butler will indeed warm up with the intent to play in Game 4.

Heat's tweet: "#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win on Monday would give them ultimate control in the series before heading back to Florida for Game 5.

