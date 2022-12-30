Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, their best player Jimmy Butler is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (ankle) probable for Friday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 53.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.

After a slow start to the season, the Heat have been playing much better and come into the night with an 18-17 record in 35 games.

They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3, but they are 6-9 in 15 games played on the road away from Miami.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Heat and Nuggets have faced off.

The Nuggets come into the night with a 22-12 record in their first 34 games, which has them tied with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2, and they are an impressive 15-4 in the 19 games they have hosted in Denver.

Last season, the Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Nuggets lost in the first round.

Both teams have rosters that are good enough to be contenders.