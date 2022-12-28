Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Lakers-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable for Wednesday."

The six-time NBA All-Star comes into the night with impressive averages of 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 21 games.

He is also shooting 52.9% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

Butler is in his fourth season with the Heat, and he has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

In 2020, the Lakers and Heat faced off in the NBA Finals, and the Lakers won the series in six games.

The Heat also made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 but lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Right now, the Heat are 17-17 in their first 34 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

As for the Lakers, they are 14-20 in 34 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 6-12 in 18 games, and over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Heat have faced off.

