Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Pennsylvania.

However, they could be without their best player for the contest, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Monday."

The superstar center was on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets but ended up in the starting lineup (and having a phenomenal day).

Embiid played 38 minutes and had 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

He is in the middle of an incredible season with averages of 33.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest (while shooting 53.4% from the field).

In addition, the 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are 32-16 in 48 games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 9-1, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

As for the Magic, they are the 13th seed in the east with a 19-31 record in 50 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Magic have gone 6-18 in the 24 games they have played away from Orlando.

Surprisingly, they are only 4.5 games behind the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls (who are tied for the ninth seed), so they are still in contention to make the play-in tournament.