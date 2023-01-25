Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Nets-76ers Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Pennsylvania.

However, they could be without one of their two best players, as Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The All-Star center is in the middle of another remarkable season with averages of 33.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 53.7% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.

Embiid missed Saturday's 129-127 win over the Sacramento Kings, so if he doesn't play it will be his second straight game out of the starting lineup.

The 76ers enter the evening with a 30-16 record in 46 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Right now, the 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been exceptional, with a 17-7 record in 24 games.

As for the Nets, they are the fourth seed in the east with a 29-17 record in 46 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nets have been good, with a 16-10 record in 26 games away from Barclays Center.