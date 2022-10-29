Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are in Illinois to face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. 

For the game, they will have their best player available. 

All-Star center Joel Embiid is not on the injury report as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on injury report Saturday."

Embiid missed their win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, but he has played in their other five games.  

He is averaging 27.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest to start the season. 

However, the 76ers come into the night with a 2-4 record, which is surprising. 

Last season, they acquired James Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, so this is Harden and Embiid's first full season playing together. 

They make up one of the best duos in the NBA, so it will be interesting to see if they can get some momentum soon. 

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, they lost in the second round to the Miami Heat. 

As for the Bulls, they enter the game with a 3-3 record in their first six contests. 

They are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening. 

In 2021-22, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they still had Jimmy Butler. 

Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so neither will have fresh legs.

The 76ers have wins over the Indiana Pacers and Raptors, while the Bulls have wins over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Pacers. 

