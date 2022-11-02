Joel Embiid's Status For Wizards-76ers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, but for the game they could be without their best player.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to an illness as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Embiid missed their last game against the Wizards on Sunday, but the 76ers still won the game by a score of 118-111.

James Harden had 23 points and 17 assists in the win.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest, and he is shooting 53.2% from the field.

However, the 76ers have not had a great start to the new season.

They are just 4-4 in their first eight games of the season and only 1-2 in the three games that they have played at home in Pennsylvania.

Last season, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.

Embiid has been one of the best players in the NBA for quite some time, but the 76ers have yet to make it out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs during his tenure with the franchise.

As for the Wizards, they enter the night 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are currently 1-2 in the three games they have played on the road away from Washington, D.C.