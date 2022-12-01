John Collins And De'Andre Hunter's Injury Status In Hawks-Magic Game

John Collins and De'Andre Hunter have been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Orlando Magic in Florida.

Star forwards John Collins and De'Andre Hunter got injured during the game and will not return.

Hawks PR: "John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game."

Collins is currently averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest, while Hunter is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Both Hunter and Collins are among the top players on the Hawks, so their health is vital to the team's success.

The Hawks came into the night with an 11-10 record in their first 21 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The Hawks have one of the better rosters in the NBA and a superstar in two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young.

Collins and Hunter have played a big role in the team making the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons (in 2021, they made the Eastern Conference Finals).

As for the Magic, they are 5-16 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the east.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

Last season, they missed the playoffs and the franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2019 season.