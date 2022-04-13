John Collins And Gordon Hayward's Injury Status For Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in Georgia for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening.

For the game, both teams will be without a key player.

John Collins has been ruled out for the Hawks, while Gordon Hayward has been ruled out for the Hornets.

The winner of the game heads to Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the loser heads home for the off-season.

