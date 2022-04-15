John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game
John Collins has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Atlanta Hawks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their star forward John Collins.
The Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, while the Cavs fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
The winner of Friday's game goes to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the loser will head home for the off-season.
