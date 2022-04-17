John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Heat Game

John Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening to make their way to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will have a quick turnaround, and begin their playoff run against the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, star forward John Collins is listed as questionable, but will attempt to play in the game.

The Heat are the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball