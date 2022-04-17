BREAKING: John Collins Official Status For Hawks-Heat Game

John Collins will play in Game 1 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round series.

For the game, John Collins will be available, after being listed as questionable for the contest, and being out for an extended period of time.

The Hawks made the playoffs as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, while the Heat are the first seed in the east.

The Related stories on NBA basketball