Skip to main content

BREAKING: John Collins Official Status For Hawks-Heat Game

John Collins will play in Game 1 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round series. 

For the game, John Collins will be available, after being listed as questionable for the contest, and being out for an extended period of time. 

The Hawks made the playoffs as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, while the Heat are the first seed in the east. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16216963_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: John Collins Official Status For Hawks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17991134_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Pelicans At Suns Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17829728_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18046908_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Hawks At Heat Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nets At Celtics Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Game 1 Injury Report

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17505699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew10 hours ago
USATSI_18102780_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tyrese Maxey Said After Scoring 38 Points Against Toronto In Game 1

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago