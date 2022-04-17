BREAKING: John Collins Official Status For Hawks-Heat Game
John Collins will play in Game 1 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their first-round series.
For the game, John Collins will be available, after being listed as questionable for the contest, and being out for an extended period of time.
The Hawks made the playoffs as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, while the Heat are the first seed in the east.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.