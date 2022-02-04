Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic when they fell to the Utah Jazz 108-104 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

However, the 2021 NBA MVP is not on the injury report for Friday's game in Colorado against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The status of Jokic for Friday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Jokic and the Nuggets had a great regular season last year, but fell to the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs.

They were swept in four games, and the Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

However, they were expected to be contenders this season, but have had injuries to many key players.

They are still hanging around as the sixth seed in the Western Conference at 28-23 on the year.

