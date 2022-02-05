Skip to main content
Final Update: Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

Final Update: Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is not on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Final Update: Nikola Jokic will play on Friday night.

The Denver Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic when they fell to the Utah Jazz 108-104 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.     

However, the 2021 NBA MVP is not on the injury report for Friday's game in Colorado against the New Orleans Pelicans.   

The status of Jokic for Friday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Jokic and the Nuggets had a great regular season last year, but fell to the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs.    

They were swept in four games, and the Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals. 

However, they were expected to be contenders this season, but have had injuries to many key players. 

They are still hanging around as the sixth seed in the Western Conference at 28-23 on the year.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

24 seconds ago
USATSI_17102637_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17606939_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? The Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17587261_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

14 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17122390_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

17 minutes ago