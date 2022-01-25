Jonas Valanciunas' Status For Pelicans-76ers Game
Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their starting center when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening.
Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans come into the game after beating the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans on Monday night.
In 46 games this season, they are 18-28, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
In their 24 games on the road away from New Orleans they are 7-17, and in their last ten games overall they are 5-5.
Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, and Valanciunas has been one of the team's best players on the year.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.