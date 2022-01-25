Jonas Valanciunas' Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without their starting center when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening.

Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game after beating the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans on Monday night.

In 46 games this season, they are 18-28, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

In their 24 games on the road away from New Orleans they are 7-17, and in their last ten games overall they are 5-5.

Zion Williamson has yet to play this season, and Valanciunas has been one of the team's best players on the year.

