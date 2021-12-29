Jonas Valanciunas Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Louisiana, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Jonas Valanciunas is a game-time decision due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game with a 12-24 record in 34 games this season, and have been one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They have played without All-Star Zion Williamson all season long, and do not appear as if they will make a run at the playoffs this season.

As for the Cavs, they are one of the nice surprises in all of the NBA.

They come into the game with a 20-13 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball