Jordan Clarkson's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Raptors Game

Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for the game between the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for the game between the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors on Friday evening due to a back injury. 

The status of Clarkson for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Jazz come into the game with a 28-10 record in 38 games this season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference. 

The regular season has not been the problem for the Jazz, they had the best record in the entire NBA last year. 

However, they fell short in the postseason when they lost in the second round to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with an 18-17 record and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

