Jordan Clarkson's Injury Status For Jazz-Pacers Game

The Utah Jazz are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers for the second night of a back-to-back.

They got crushed 122-108 by the Raptors in Toronto on Friday, but most of their key players were ruled out for that game.

Jordan Clarkson did not play on Friday, but he is expected to play on Saturday against the Pacers, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference, and have a 28-11 record in 39 games this season.

As for the Pacers, they are 14-25 and the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Jazz made the second round of the playoffs last season, while the Pacers missed the postseason.

Related stories on NBA basketball