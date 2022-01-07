Jordan Clarkson's Injury Status For Jazz-Raptors Game

The Utah Jazz are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Jordan Clarkson is on the injury report with a back injury, and is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz come into the game with a 28-10 record in 38 games this season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference.

They had the best record in the regular season last year, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with an 18-17 record and the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

