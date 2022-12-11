Jordan Clarkson's Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

On Saturday night, the Utah Jazz will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

However, they will be without 2021 6th Man of The Year Jordan Clarkson, who has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Jordan Clarkson (hip) ruled out Saturday."

The 30 year old guard is averaging 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in 28 games. (he is shooting 43.2% from the field).

This will be the first game of the season that Clarkson has missed.

The Jazz have gotten off to a surprisingly good start with a 15-13 record that has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, they are only 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

However, they have struggled as of late, going just 3-7 in their last ten games (they are also 6-8 in 14 games on the road away from Salt Lake City).

Clarkson is in his third season with the Jazz, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers over nine seasons in the NBA.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the night as the fourth seed in the west with a 15-10 record in their first 25 games.

At home, they have gone 6-3 in nine games and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

The Nuggets have a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Jazz in the standings.

Both teams lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.