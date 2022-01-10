Skip to main content
Jrue Holiday's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in North Carolina on Monday to play the Charlotte Hornets, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Bucks and Hornets just played each other in their last game on Saturday in Charlotte, and the Hornets won the game 114-106. 

The win advanced the Hornets to 21-19 in 40 games on the season while the Bucks fell to 26-16 in 42 games on the season. 

The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

