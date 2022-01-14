Jrue Holiday's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out due to ankle soreness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-17 record.
Even while dealing with injuries during the season as well as coming off an NBA Championship, they are still showing no signs of slowing down.
As for the Warriors, they missed the playoffs last season, but are 30-10 on the season in 40 games, and currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
