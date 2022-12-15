Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Tennessee to face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without one of their three best players, as NBA Champion guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed out for Thursday."

Holiday is off to a solid start to the season with averages of 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

This will be his second straight game out of the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 128-111 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 20-7 record in their first 27 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Boston Celtics.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 8-2, and on the road, they have gone 7-4 in 11 games played outside of Wisconsin.

One of the biggest reasons for their hot start has been the play of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who is averaging 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 23 games.

As for the Grizzlies, they are also in the middle of a fantastic season with an 18-9 record in 27 games.

They are on a six-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been tough to beat, going 12-2 in 14 games hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.