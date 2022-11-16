Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, but for the game the Bucks could be without one of their most important players.

NBA Champion Jrue Holiday has been listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The former All-Star has missed the last three games, and the Bucks are 1-2 in that stretch.

NBA's official injury report

This season, he is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest.

In addition, he continues to be one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.5 steals per contest.

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games (they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

They had been a perfect 9-0, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia last week.

Recently, they have dealt with injuries and are 1-3 in their last four games.

At home, they have a 7-1 record in eight games, while the Cavs are 4-4 in eight games on the road.

The Cavs have also gone cold after a hot start to the 2022-23 season.

They went on an eight-game winning streak after losing their first game, but have suddenly lost four in a row.

Currently, they are 8-5 in their first 13 games which has them as the