Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Jrue Holiday has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Holiday has missed the last six games.

The Bucks come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 27-19 in 46 games played.

They are just 4-6 in their last ten games, and currently on a two-games losing streak.

However, in the 22 games that they have played at home this season they are an impressive 14-8.

The Grizzlies come in as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

