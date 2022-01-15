Skip to main content
Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.   

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks come into the game with a 27-17 record in 44 games, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 14-7 in 21 games at home this season.  

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 20-19 record in 39 games, and on the road they are 8-8 in 16 games. 

The Bucks are 6-4 in their last ten games, while the Raptors are also 6-4 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17458526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game

just now
USATSI_17061602_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

2 hours ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About The Injury Status Of Cam Reddish

3 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Bulls

3 hours ago
USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Andre Iguodala's Incredible Pass In The Warriors-Bulls Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_17505584_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Got Blown Out By The Warriors

3 hours ago