Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Bucks Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as former NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed doubtful for Friday."

The NBA Champion guard is currently averaging an impressive 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 26 games.

In addition, he is shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

The Bucks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.

However, they have been struggling and have lost four games in a row.

In their most recent game, the Bucks lost 119-113 to the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Thursday night in Illinois.

Holiday did not play in the game.

That said, the Bucks are an impressive 14-3 in the 17 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

The two teams last played in November when the Bucks beat the Timberwolves 115-102 on the road in Minnesota.

Holiday had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

The Timberwolves come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Timberwolves have a 7-11 record in 18 games away from the Target Center.