Jrue Holiday's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players as NBA Champion guard Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Holiday is currently averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 21 games.

On Sunday night, the Bucks had a shocking 97-92 loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas, but Holiday had a good game, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 35 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-7 record in their first 26 games.

They are 7-3 in their last games and a very impressive 12-3 in 15 games at home in Wisconsin.

Holiday is one of their top-three players, so his status for the game has enormous implications.

As for the Warriors, they come into the night tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 14-13 in their first 27 games and 6-4 over their last ten.

On the road, the defending NBA Champions have struggled in a huge way going just 2-11 in 13 games away from San Francisco, California.

In their last game, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 123-107 at home on Saturday night (the Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA with a 21-7 record).