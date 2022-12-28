Jrue Holiday's Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without star guard Jrue Holiday, who has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (illness) listed out Wednesday."

The NBA Champion has played in 26 games and has averages of 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, the Bucks are 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Holiday is in his third season with the franchise and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Bulls, they come into the matchup as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-19 record in 33 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-8 in the 15 games they have hosted at the United Center.

The two teams faced off in November, and the Bulls won 118-113 on the road.

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 36 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.