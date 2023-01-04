Jrue Holiday's Status For Bucks-Raptors Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

However, they will be without their starting point guard Jrue Holiday, who has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (conditioning) listed out Wednesday."

The NBA Champion missed three games in a row, but returned and played 19 minutes off the bench on Tuesday night.

He put up six points and one rebound, and the Bucks won 123-113 over the Washington Wizards (at home).

On the season, Holiday has impressive averages of 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 27 games.

The Bucks come into the matchup with the Raptors as one of the best teams in the league.

They are 24-13 in 37 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, the Bucks are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

As for the Raptors, they have gotten off to a slow start to the season.

They come into the night tied with the Chicago Bulls and Wizards for the tenth seed in the east.

Through 37 games, the Raptors are 16-21 and 3-7 in their last ten games.

Last season, the Raptors were a pleasant surprise when they finished as the fifth seed.

On the road, the Bucks are 8-9 in 17 games played outside of Wisconsin, while the Raptors are a solid 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Toronto, Canada.