Jrue Holiday's Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For the game, starting point guard Jrue Holiday is on the injury report with an illness, but he is listed as probable.

The former All-Star missed Wednesday's 104-101 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

On the season, he has averages of 18.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 27 games.

The NBA Champion is shooting a respectable 44.9% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

Holiday is in his third season playing for the Bucks and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans (he is in his 14th season in the NBA).

Coming into Friday's matchup with the Hornets, the Bucks are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 25-13 record in 38 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, and they are an outstanding 16-4 in 20 games at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin .

As for the Hornets, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the east with a 10-29 record in 39 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Hornets have gone 5-15 in the 20 games they have played away from Charlotte, North Carolina.