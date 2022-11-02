Jrue Holiday's Updated Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons, and for the game, they will have one of their best players available.

Jrue Holiday, who had been on the injury report with an illness, has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

Holiday comes into the game averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest.

The former All-Star is also one of the best defenders in the NBA and is averaging 1.8 steals per contest to start the year.

Coming into the night, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA, with a 6-0 record in their first six games of the season.

Even more impressive, they have done so without Khris Middleton, who is one of their top-three players.

Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, so this will be his seventh game missed.

The Bucks have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Pistons.

On Monday night, the Pistons and Bucks played in Wisconsin and the Bucks won the game by a score of 110-108.

The Pistons come into the night with a 2-6 record in their first eight games of the season.

They are also 0-4 in the four games that they have played on the road away from Michigan.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pistons missed the postseason as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.