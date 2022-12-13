Jrue Holiday And Khris Middleton's Updated Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available, while Jrue Holiday has been ruled out.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Jrue Holiday has been ruled out due to an illness.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton (ankle) has been upgraded to available.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters Khris Middleton is going to be able to play tonight, but the Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, who is out with a non-COVID illness."

Middleton left Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets early with an ankle injury, but the fact that he is playing is a good sign that it was nothing serious.

As for Holiday, he is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest, so he will be a significant absence from their starting lineup.

The Bucks come into the game with a 19-7 record in 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they are only one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

At home, they have been fantastic, going 12-3 in 15 games in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off an impressive 123-107 win over the Celtics on Saturday night.

The defending NBA Champions are 14-13 in 27 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have struggled with a 2-11 record in 13 games away from San Francisco.