Jrue Holiday's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game

Jrue Holiday's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in North Carolina on Monday to play the Charlotte Hornets, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks and Hornets just played each other in their last game on Saturday in Charlotte, and the Hornets won the game 114-106.
The win advanced the Hornets to 21-19 in 40 games on the season while the Bucks fell to 26-16 in 42 games on the season.
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
