Julius Randle's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

Julius Randle has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Julius Randle has been ruled out for the contest due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-43 record in 77 games.  

However, on Thursday they were eliminated from playoff contention. 

