Julius Randle's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game
Julius Randle has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle has been ruled out due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament, and a loss on the night could ultimately make their chances near impossible to make the playoffs.
