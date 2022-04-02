Skip to main content
Julius Randle's Final Injury Status For Saturday

Julius Randle has been ruled out of Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle has been ruled out for the contest, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Knicks enter the afternoon as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference 34-43 in the 77 games that they have played in this year. 

USATSI_17830922_168388303_lowres
