Julius Randle's Injury Status For Knicks-Pistons Game
Julius Randle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
The New York Knicks will be in Michigan on Sunday afternoon to square off with the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, who is on the injury report.
Julius Randle is listed as questionable for the contest due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Randle has missed the last three games with the injury.
The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.