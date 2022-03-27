Julius Randle's Injury Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

The New York Knicks will be in Michigan on Sunday afternoon to square off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, who is on the injury report.

Julius Randle is listed as questionable for the contest due to a quad injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Randle has missed the last three games with the injury.

The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

