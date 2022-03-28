Julius Randle's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game
Julius Randle is not on the injury report for the New York Knicks against the Chicago Bulls.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening in Manhattan, and for the game one of their best players is not on the injury report.
Julius Randle, who missed three straight games with a quad injury, returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Pistons.
He is not even on the injury report for Monday, so he will again be in the lineup for the Knicks.
Randle has done well against the Bulls this season (see tweet below from Pat O'Keefe of News12BK.
The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record in 75 games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.